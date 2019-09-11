Greenbrier County emergency responders will hold the fifth annual Parade of Lights this evening in remembrance of their many comrades who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks against the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, and in the years since that tragic day.
Speaking to the Greenbrier County Commission Tuesday morning, Jeff Doss of the county’s First Responders Association noted that this annual event began with about 18 fire and other emergency vehicles but has grown into one of the largest in the region. He said he expects around 85 emergency vehicles to line up for this year’s parade.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea with activities and demonstrations of various emergency equipment, followed at dusk by a parade on a loop through Fairlea and Lewisburg. Upon return to the fairgrounds, a solemn candlelight vigil will close the evening.
Doss invited everyone to participate in the activities at the fairgrounds — where plenty of public parking will be available on the grounds — and to line the parade route from Fairlea to the Gateway Commons commercial plaza near I-64 in Lewisburg.
Tina Alvey