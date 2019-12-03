The City of Mullens and the Mullens Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering to provide an evening of holiday entertainment Friday, Dec. 6.
All homes and businesses are urged to participate in the Christmas decorating contest and Parade of Lights. Parade lineup will begin at the pool at 5 p.m.
“Our goal is to make Mullens a holiday attraction for shopping, dining and taking time to enjoy one another,” according to a spokesperson.
The decorating contest will be judged Friday. Winners will be announced during the downtown Christmas tree lighting ceremony which will follow the Parade of Lights.
Rhonda Stone, chamber president, will present parade float winners in business and non-profit divisions with first and second place prizes of $50 and $25, respectively.
Additionally there will be visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot chocolate and s’mores stations, and music from 92.7 The Mix Radio.
The Mullens Fire Department will be providing free hot dogs, sponsored by the chamber.
B&C Kettle Corn will provide free kettle corn samples again this year.
A new highlight will be a Pop-Up Christmas Tree Farm, hosted by MJM Farms.
To enter a float in the parade, phone the MOC at 304-294-6188.
For more information on home or business decorating entries, phone Commissioner Christy Seaton at 304-673-0917 or Mullens City Hall at 304-294-7132.