OCEANA – Completion of the most recent additions to the Wyoming County Veterans Memorial as originally scheduled is another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Project completion is now delayed until at least March due to the pandemic, according to Denny Lester, project chairman.
The granite, for the bottoms of the panels most recently added to the commemorative wall, is the hold-up, Lester explained.
Once the granite arrives from Georgia, it will be installed as soon as the weather allows, Lester noted.
Another 50 memorial bricks also await installation. Those will also placed on the new panels as soon as the weather allows, Lester emphasized.
The Veterans Memorial project is spearheaded by the Veterans Support Group in partnership with the Disabled American Veterans, Mullens American Legion Post, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Backed by the black brick commemorative wall, the memorial also includes three six-foot-high “uprights” that carry the names of county veterans who died in the designated wars, along with memorial benches, and insignias of all the military branches – all in a semi-circle design.
The “uprights,” located in front of the commemorative wall, include only Wyoming County veterans who died in combat, Lester said. County veterans who died in the Civil War, World War I and II, Korea, Vietnam, and Middle Eastern conflicts are honored.
Each black brick in the commemorative wall honors a veteran, including those who do not or have never resided in Wyoming County.
Already expanded several times, the wall design can be further extended as needed to showcase additional bricks, Lester explained.
Bricks can be purchased at any time for $100 each and include the veteran's name, rank, military branch, and years of service. Forms are available from the veterans.
With more than a thousand bricks now exhibited in the memorial, an alphabetized book, indexed by Westside High School's Future Leaders Program students, is available in the weather-proof case located at the entrance to the memorial.
The case also holds the visitors' sign-in log.
The Future Leaders Program is a high school curriculum initiative sponsored by the West Virginia National Guard.
To use the book, memorial visitors locate the veteran's name in the book, then they are directed to a specific location, such as D-13. The location letters and numbers are engraved on bricks in the memorial panels, making it easy for visitors to find them.
The book can also be expanded as the memorial lengthens, according to organizers.
The Veterans Support Group meets each Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church basement in Oceana. All veterans are welcome.
To purchase a brick or for more information, contact Denny Lester at 304-923-7803 or Bill Elkins at 304-953-3200.