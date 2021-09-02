It was unclear on Wednesday if the recent closure of the Pagoda Motel on Harper Road in Beckley had led to residents becoming homeless and further complicating the city’s effort to address loitering on its downtown streets.
An unidentified number of low-income people paid weekly rates to rent rooms at the property, which has a crumbling parking lot and a battered, decaying exterior. A volunteer at The Carpenter’s Corner, a church feeding program, report that at least one of their clients — a veteran of the U.S. military — was living at Pagoda when it was closed in August.
Mayor Rappold said that Pagoda, which city documents show is managed by Vijay Kavari, lost electricity after a fire recently.
“It is my understanding that (Appalachian Electric Power), per standard procedures, turned electricity off after a fire in one of the units,” Rappold reported Wednesday. “The Pagoda building electrical service maintained by the owner is now under review.”
Paying residents of Pagoda reported the power was out at the motel on Aug. 15.
The City of Beckley Municipal Court ordered Pagoda to be closed and unoccupied by the close of business on Aug. 26 “until all electrical issues have been certified, resolved, a hearing has been scheduled, or thirty days, whichever is greater,” according to the notice published on a door of the motel.
Signed by Municipal Court Judge Matthew Fragile, the document states that Pagoda “is to be completely secured and free of any occupants.”
Fragile set a hearing for Sept. 9 to review “this matter,” the notice states.
A number of motorists reported that on Tuesday evening, a group held an apparent tag sale outside of Pagoda and were selling personal items.
On Wednesday, the motel appeared to be deserted, with a strong odor of mildew and urine wafting down from living units. The exterior of one unit, however, showed open crawlspace from the outdoors to the motel room. At another unit, a door was partially opened, due to an apparently vandalized doorframe.
Inside of another unit, a pill bottle filled with an apparent powder, a pink travel cup, a size 7 Nike shoe box and various other personal effects were scattered on a bureau and bare mattress.