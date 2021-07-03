A Fayette County woman is facing felony fraud charges, according to information supplied by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Brooke Gayle Mills, of Page, is alleged to have taken credit card information from a relative and used it online, authorities say. Mills faces 11 felony counts of computer fraud, and she awaits court proceedings as the incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
— Steve Keenan