A man who drove from Pennsylvania to Lake Stephens in October 2017 with plans to molest a Raleigh County child pleaded guilty on Tuesday before Raleigh County Circuit Judge Darl Poling to a felony count of soliciting a minor by computer.
Harold Pritchard Jr. logged onto Craigslist from his home in Pennsylvania in 2017 and started looking for "underage sexual communication," Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons stated in a press release.
According to Parsons, what Pritchard actually got was an online conversation with Raleigh Sheriff's Detective Wayne Long. Long posed as a 15-year-old girl and corresponded with Pritchard.
"Ultimately, Pritchard traveled to the Stephens Lake area ... believing he was meeting a 15-year-old female in person," said Parsons.
When Pritchard arrived at his destination along W.Va. 3, he met Raleigh County's finest and was arrested.
The Tuesday plea agreement means he faces five to 30 years in prison.
Pritchard was represented by attorney Timothy Lupardus.