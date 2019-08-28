The Beckley VA Medical Center is observing Overdose Awareness Week, Aug. 26-30.
“This important week is a global event held each year to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death,” the release said. “It acknowledges the impact of drug use and the risk of opioid overdose, including individuals directly impacted and family and friends.”
On Wednesday, all staff are encouraged to wear purple to raise awareness, and on Thursday, an information outreach will be held in the main entrance lobby from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The release said educational materials will be available regarding local resources and programs to assist veterans in need.
The Beckley VA Medical Center has partnered with the SAFE Project as the first VA Medical Center in the nation to use a localized marketing campaign within the facility to educate patients about opioid overdoses.
To learn more, visit safeproject.us/veterans.
Wendy Holdren