CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has awarded $14,847,817 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) subgrant funds to 81 public and private nonprofit agencies throughout the state.
The funds will provide direct services such as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse and elder abuse. The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system.
The VOCA funds are awarded from the Office for Victims of Crime at the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs. The Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services, part of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, is administering these funds.
Funds in this region included:
GREENBRIER COUNTY
Greenbrier County Commission — $48,618. This grant will fund staff in the Greenbrier County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Greenbrier County.
GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES
CASA of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit WV, Inc. — $80,684. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and neglect in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.
GREENBRIER, MERCER, MONROE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES
Family Refuge Center, Inc. — $494,797. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, and Pocahontas counties.
GREENBRIER, MONROE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES
Child and Youth Advocacy Center CAC — $184,654. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe counties.
MCDOWELL COUNTY
Stop the Hurt, Inc. — $81,901. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in McDowell County.
MCDOWELL, MERCER, AND WYOMING COUNTIES
Stop Abusive Family Environments, Inc. — $428,330. This grant will fund staff to provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in McDowell, Mercer, and Wyoming counties.
MERCER COUNTY
Mercer County Commission — $210,838. This grant will fund staff in the Prosecutor’s Office in order to provide direct services to all victims of crime in Mercer County.
Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. — $134,178. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Mercer County.
MERCER AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES
ChildLaw Services, Inc. — $118,983. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child victims of abuse and neglect and children who witness domestic violence in Mercer and McDowell counties.
NICHOLAS AND WEBSTER COUNTIES
Nicholas County Family Resource Network — $94,905. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Nicholas and Webster counties.
RALEIGH, FAYETTE, NICHOLAS, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES
Comprehensive Women's Service Council, Inc. — $565,711. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking victims in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Summers counties.
RALEIGH, WYOMING, AND FAYETTE COUNTIES
Just For Kids, Inc. — $248,113. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Raleigh, Fayette, and Wyoming counties.
SUMMERS COUNTY
REACHH Family Resource Center, Inc. — $52,082. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims and adult survivors of child sexual abuse in Summers County.
WYOMING COUNTY
Wyoming County Commission — $32,145. This grant will fund staff in the Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to provide direct services to crime victims in Wyoming County.
STATEWIDE
Mothers Against Drunk Driving — $45,654. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of Driving Under the Influence cases throughout West Virginia.
WV Child Advocacy Network — $102,300. This grant will fund the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's Expansion and Service Enhancement Project statewide aimed at expanding Child Advocacy Center (CAC) services to unserved areas and enhancing the quality of services provided to victims of child abuse in the 43 counties already served by a CAC.
WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc. — $234,768. This grant will fund staff to direct legal services to victims and survivors statewide who could not be served by Legal Aid or other pro bono attorneys.
Legal Aid of West Virginia, Inc. — $747,500. This grant will fund staff to provide legal services to domestic violence, sexual assault, financial exploitation, disabled and elderly victims in West Virginia.
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation — $141,605. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to the crime victims of inmates under the custody of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.