The Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families has awarded a grant $2,378,080 to the Fayette County Child Development Center for their Head Start Program.
Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, announced the grant Monday and said, “Ensuring opportunities for children to grow and learn is a priority I hold near to my heart. I am excited to see how this grant will create and develop programs for the children of Fayette County during their most impressionable years.”
“Thank you to the Head Start Program for putting the children of West Virginia first,” she said.
Head Start Programs provide parents and children, from birth to age 5, with the skills they need to begin their school career. These program is used to foster a positive learning environment to encourage children’s growth and development in the areas of early learning, health, and family well-being.
Jordan Nelson