The Greenbrier County Commission’s post-election canvass on Monday added 106 ballots to the June 9 tally, but the outcomes of county races were unaffected by the additional votes.
Of the 75 provisional ballots cast on election day, the commission counted 52 and disallowed 23. All 54 absentee ballots postmarked by June 9 were counted.
Unofficial totals on the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website show that 9,581 of Greenbrier County’s 22,904 registered voters — 41.83 percent — cast ballots in the primary election. That turnout is slightly higher than the 2016 presidential primary’s 39 percent.
Tina Alvey