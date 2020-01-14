Several out-of-state companies are looking into moving medical marijuana operations to southern West Virginia, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Joe Brouse reported Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Raleigh County Commission unanimously approved the Medical Cannabis Act in the county, which is a state requirement for allowing growers, processors and dispensaries to establish operations in a county.
Kristee Montgomery of Appalachian Cannabis Company, the first CBD dispensary in West Virginia, was present but did not speak at the meeting. Her company is moving into the Bojangles property on Harper Road, which was vacated in early December, county officials reported Tuesday.
"We have talked to at least five cannabis companies interested in relocating to Raleigh County," said New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Director of Business Development Jena Belcher.
Several county officials reported that various properties in Raleigh, Fayette and Nicholas are being scouted by out-of-state companies and some West Virginia-based companies. Companies have expressed interested in various buildings in the counties.
Appalachian Cannabis Company has locations in Cross Lanes and Charleston. According to the company website, Appalachian Cannabis Company is a West Virginia veteran owned business established in 2016. The company provides hemp-derived cannabidiol products for health and wellness.
Montgomery was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday afternoon.
Raleigh County Administrator Jeff Miller said that the state has opened permit applications through Feb. 18. Permits would likely not be issued until August, he said.
It could be a year before medical marijuana companies begin to operate in Raleigh County or the state, Miller added on Tuesday.