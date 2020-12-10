A group of grassroots organizers want the voting members of the West Virginia Democratic Party Executive Committee to include more minority members, and a Fayette County organizer said that a plan by the Democratic Party Bylaws Committee to add just six positions for minority members is failing to diversify the party — a necessary step in rebuilding the Democratic party in West Virginia.
The state party Bylaws Committee meets this morning to establish changes that are intended to diversify the leadership of the West Virginia Democratic party.
The proposed plan, however, aims to add six voting members from diverse groups to the Executive Committee — a number that grass roots organizer Selina Vickers of Fayette County pointed out is not proportional representation.
Vickers said that there are seven recognized diversity groups —Black Americans, Latino Americans, Asian/Pacific Islanders, Native Americans, LGBTQ, persons with disabilities and youth (voting age through 35) — and that the drafted plan that will be addressed today is not meeting the need for diversity that national Democratic Party bylaws demand.
The national bylaws also requires equal representation in gender.
“The most unsettling issue is that the draft plan doesn’t provide for the seven historically underrepresented groups to have the representation they should have been provided 46 years ago,” Vickers said of the plan that the committee will be examining on Thursday.
“It only provides for six new members,” Vickers commented.
The aim of the meeting is to catch the Mountain State up with national Democratic Convention laws that were set in 1974 and require diversity.
According to Vickers and some state Democratic lawmakers, offering just six voting spots in a body that is currently mostly white and that traditionally had fewer women than men does not make West Virginia’s Democratic party equitable.
“Seven diversity groups, left ignored for 46 years, are supposed to figure out how they can share six positions.
“I think it’s really disrespectful to, basically, shove seven diversity groups into six people,” said Vickers.
“That is not proportional representation,” she said.
Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) agreed on Tuesday with Vickers’ assessment.
Walker, the only Black female delegate, suggested that the concept of “intersectionality” — when a person’s sex, religion, race, gender and other characteristics combine to create different modes of discrimination or privilege in the person’s life — should not be used as a framework for limiting the leadership of people of color.
“Diversity is only accountable if there’s equal representation,” said Walker. “Intersectionality may be welcomed.
“Conversely, the box that causes stigma is race,” she noted.
“I am the only Black female in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
“My shoulders are broad, but BIPOC (black, indigenous people of color) want equality, too,” Walker said.
Vickers reported that when three voting members were elected to the State Executive Committee in June, all were white.
In addition, there are 17 officers on the Executive Committee that do not vote.
Vickers said that the State Bylaws Committee placed diverse people in the 17 non-voting positions.
“They’re just sort of place holders,” she noted.
Vickers has asked members of the national Democratic National Convention Rules and Bylaws Committee to intervene in West Virginia.
For the State Executive Committee voting members, 68 people (two men and two women) are elected from the 17 Senate districts.
Five ex-officio members are voting members.
State law provides for there to be three at-large members throughout the state.
There are two national committee people who are elected to be members on the national party, bylaws show.
Current bylaws make it unclear whether they are voting or non-voting members.
“If we’re going to have a vibrant, effective party, we have to be an open party and allow for full participation of all Democrats, and that means opening up, being diverse, giving notification, letting people participate,” she said. “We cannot build a party if we do not let people participate.”
Vickers, wants the Committee to reflect the reality of West Virginia’s diverse population, particularly among Democrats.
Vickers said that the West Virginia Democratic Party has not followed bylaws adopted at the 1974 national convention which guarantee blacks, women, natives and other minority groups their rightful place at the table — despite the support that Democrats receive from minority groups in the state and nationally.
She reported that, as recently as February, there were more men than women on the West Virginia Democratic Executive Committee, that there were no Black West Virginians and “little to no other diversity group members,” despite national bylaws that require the Democratic party to adopt affirmative action policies.
“Imagine if these programs had been developed and implemented soon after their adoption,” Vickers said. “Imagine the rich, diverse representation that Democrats would have now.
“But, that didn’t happen in West Virginia.
“There is no evidence that the West Virginia Democratic Party ever adopted or implemented anything akin to an affirmative action program.”
For the last several years a group of grassroots reformers that were discouraged with the Democratic Party, of which they were members, began to attend and record public party meetings, document meetings and actions, and to read the rules of the party, Vickers reported.
“What they found out was simple: the party rarely followed their own rules,” she charged on Tuesday. “Assuming that the party leadership didn’t know the rules, the grassroots reformers informed the leadership of the rules.
“When they weren’t followed then, the reformers knew that defying the rules was intentional and they set out to change things.
“Women, youth, blacks and other groups clamored for decades for representation,” Vickers said Tuesday. “It was supposed to come in 1974.”
Vickers said that on Dec. 8, 1974, nearly 46 years to the date that the West Virginia Democratic Bylaws Committee is set to meet, the national party met in Kansas City, Missouri, to create and adopt the Charter that guides the Democratic party.
Prior to that, she reported, Democrats had faced difficult conventions in which civil rights activists such as Fannie Lou Hamer had been beaten nearly to death for trying to vote in Mississippi, Hamer told the 1962 Democratic Convention Credentials Committee.
Hamer said that the Missisippi Democratic Party had failed then to support the rights of Black Americans to register to vote.
In response, the Democratic Party adopted current bylaws that aimed to give blacks, women, Native Americans and other minority groups their rightful place at the table.
Vickers said the state Democratic party, however, has not followed the rules.
Vickers said she does not want to cause trouble but wants to follow existing rules in the West Virginia Democratic Party.
She suggested that the move to place just six diverse voting members in such a large body appears as if it is a token agreement with affirmative action requirements, while the bylaws were meant to give a real voice to people of color and other minority groups.
Black West Virginians, for years, have been stalwarts of the Democratic party in the state but are underrepresented on the Executive Committee.
Del. Kayla Young, a Democratic representative of District 35 in Kanawha County, sees diversity as a cornerstone when rebuilding the Democratic party in the state, following a red wave in the last election that left Republicans holding the supermajority in both the House and Senate.
“When rebuilding our party, we should do so by living our values of equality,” Young stated. “We have the chance to update our party’s state charter to be more inclusive and representative.
“Our electorate supports systemic change for equity in our state and country, and deliberately giving power to underrepresented groups is a great start.
“We can bring more people in on the ground floor of our state’s party as we navigate our future.”
Vickers said that the State Democratic Party is also not publicizing meetings as adequately as the national convention and the state bylaws require.
“Their website has the notice listed under the ‘press release’ section, but every journalist and newspaper that we have contacted says they have not received the notice,” Vickers charged on Tuesday. “How can Democrats participate in their party, when the state party doesn’t make the effort to let us know what is going on and listen to our input?
“And, more importantly, how can Democrats ever rise from their current ashes if they don’t allow new, young, diverse members into the party?
“The old guard has failed. Let someone else try.”
West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Belinda Biaforte was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Raleigh County Del. Mick Bates, a Democrat, was also not immediately available Wednesday.
Vickers urged Democrats in the state to attend the Thursday meeting virtually.
The West Virginia Democratic Party Bylaws Committee will meet today, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. via ZOOM.
To join the meeting, log onto https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83656782839?pwd=TU4rZzllMjlQT1Bjd3Ywb1g3TEhZZz09
The meeting may be joined by phone at 1-312-626- 6799. The Meeting ID is 836 5678 2839. The passcode is 303028.