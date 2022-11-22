Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said a lease with a new Beckley business, Fruits of Labor, has been delayed as a result of funds the city expects to receive from opioid settlements reached by the state.
Rappold addressed the lease at a Beckley Common Council meeting Monday night after Councilman Tom Sopher asked about the status of the lease.
“I think they definitely need to have one even if they’re only paying $1 a month,” Sopher said, adding that he would be in favor of some sort of short-term lease that would be subject to a change in a few months.
“I don’t know what they’re paying, but I’m just saying there needs to be the formality of (a lease),” he said.
Rappold agreed and said Beckley city attorney Bill File was working on a lease between the city and Fruits of Labor, which had its grand opening in mid-August.
He added that File is modeling the city’s lease after leases Fruits of Labor has in place at its other locations in southern West Virginia.
Rappold said the lease is also being impacted by the funds the city is expected to receive as part of multiple opioid settlements that the West Virginia attorney general has completed on behalf of dozens of cities and counties in the state.
“I do know that we’re in line to receive a portion of the opioid settlement and it’s my understanding that when we receive those funds, they have to be redistributed to an opioid recovery program of some sort,” Rappold said to The Register-Herald in an interview after the council meeting.
“...Personally, I think that will play into the lease.”
In addition to being a restaurant and café, Fruits of Labor also has a training program which educates, trains, certifies and employs individuals in recovery.
This recovery program has been identified by city leaders as one of the reasons for bringing Fruits of Labor to Beckley.
The city purchased a downtown Beckley building for Fruits of Labor in July 2021 for $1,110,000 from local businesswoman Jenny Weng.
Also included in this deal was the acquisition of two lots across the street from the building.
Although Rappold has said that the lease is not being crafted to be a “moneymaker” for the city, he said Monday that the lease will be “considerably more” than a dollar a month.
“I think it would be negligence on our part as we craft this lease, if we don’t at least consider some funds that might be redistributed to (Fruits of Labor) by the city that could affect what the city requires on a lease,” Rappold said.
He added that while there is no lease in place with Fruits of Labor, the business is paying B&O tax to the city as well as generating funds for the city from its 1 percent sales tax.
In other business, council members approved an annual pay supplement for all full-time city employees in the amount of $850.
Previously called a “Christmas bonus,” Rappold said this annual pay supplement was suspended two years ago following the Covid pandemic. During the pandemic, Rappold said the city used American Rescue Plan Act funds to give bonuses to its more than 200 employees.
