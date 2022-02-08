Opioid fight needs new strategy, Cabinet leadership, report says

AP PhotoFILE - Signs are displayed at a tent during a health event on June 26, 2021, in Charleston, W.Va. Volunteers at the tent passed free doses of naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by helping the person breathe again. The U.S. needs a more nimble strategy and Cabinet-level leadership to counter its festering opioid epidemic, a bipartisan congressional commission said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Raby, File)