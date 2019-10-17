Operation Underdog, a nonprofit organization of Fayette County, aiding in the rescue of dogs, will host a "Tricks and Treats" adoption event Saturday, Oct. 19.
The annual event will take place at Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley, which will include a pet costume contest, fall photos, free pet ID tags, raffles, a parade walk, and a hot dog sale.
The event, which will take place from noon to 3 p.m., will allow those who attend to adopt a new furry member into their family. Registration for the costume contest will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the contest will begin at 1 p.m.
Winners will be selected for spookiest, prettiest, judges' favorite, owner/pet duo, most unique, best trick, and best former Underdog.
"All pets are welcome to take part in the spooky fun, not just dogs. Your pet doesn't like costumes? No worries, bring them out to show off their cool tricks," an Operation Underdog press release stated.
Halloween photos for furry friends who attend will be $5, and up to 25 vendors are planning to set up at the event.
Vendors will include: Tammy Alderman Clay of Hot Mamas Creations; Whitney Boone with Paparazzi; Color Street; Scentsy; Wee Beasties, LLC Pet Training and Behavior Consulting; Tupperware; KVC; TJ’s Crochet; Just Piddlin'; DoTerra; Crafts; Pink Zebra; Pepperoni rolls; Plants; Thirty One; Momma Hopes Bears; Mary Kay; Pampered Chef; Norex; BelContatto; and Bentley Cupcakes.
Operation Underdog is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working to help animals in need. They assist several animal shelters in finding homes and/or rescues for their cats and dogs, and offer numerous transport services monthly to Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
"In 2018 they transported 855 dogs, 139 cats and three rabbits from 14 different animal shelters to 51 rescue partners throughout the east coast," a press release stated. "They also provide the community with a low cost spay and neuter trip.
"Operation Underdog operates solely on donations and community support. That's why fundraisers and events are so very important to our mission of bringing awareness to adoption options, educating the public on proper care of animals and providing care for animals in need."
For more information, visit Operation Underdog on Facebook, email opundo@operationunderdog.org, or visit opundo.rescuegroups.org.
