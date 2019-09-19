Operation Underdog wants to help pet owners in the area tag their beloved furry friends.
"It is our goal to make identification tags and collars accessible to pets in need in our community," said Sarah Buday in a release. "Through our Tag the One You Love Campaign, we will provide free identification tags and collars at specially scheduled events and locations."
Operation Underdog officials say it is absolutely essential for their dogs and cats to be wearing current identification tags.
"As rescuers, we see firsthand the number of pets flooding our local shelters, roaming our streets, and filling numerous lost and found pages on social media," Buday said. "Many finders of companion animals assume that they pet that they've found has been abandoned and try to rehome them immediately.
"And while we fully support and encourage microchipping, unfortunately many finders do not take found pets to be scanned for chips."
A clear tag with current contact information is a pet's best chance of making it home promptly and safely, Operation Underdog officials say.
The first tag event, set for Sept. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley, will offer free identification tags and collars, while supplies last.
"At this time, we are seeking donations of collars for pets who are in need of this item as well."
Donations can be dropped off at Pet Supplies Plus or The Pottery Place in Beckley or mailed to Operation Underdog, P.O. Box 10 Cool Ridge, WV 25825.
Cat and dog collars of all sizes will be accepted. Used collars in good condition are also appreciated. Collars must have hardware on which to attach a tag.
For additional information or future announcements, check out Operation Underdog on Facebook.
