Operation Backpack is still seeking donations of school supplies to send boys and girls back to school with everything they need.
Members of the organization have reported drop off boxes for school supplies are at the following locations:
l Beckley Newspapers — 801 N. Kanawha Street, Beckley
l Bodyworks — 9 Yellow Wood Way, Beckley
l Valley College — 120 New River Drive, Suite C, Beckley
l Salon Bella — 835 Ragland Road, Beckley
l City National Bank — locations on Harper Road, Park Avenue, and Eisenhower Drive, Beckley
l City Slickers — 720 Johnstown Road, Beckley
l Princess Auction House — 526 Main Street, Mount Hope
l Stagecoach Company Store and Salon — 125 West Main Street, Sophia
l Bill Straub State Farm Insurance — 1100 N. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley
l 110 Marshall Paint Studio — 110 Marshall Avenue, Beckley
l Raleigh County Veterans Museum — 1557 Harper Road, Beckley
The organization is seeking donations including but not limited to backpacks, pens and pencils, crayons and markers, loose-leaf paper and binders, composition books, spiral notebooks, folders and calculators.
The drop-off boxes will be collecting donations until Saturday, Aug. 10, however, Operation Backpack accepts donations year-round.
Monetary donations can also be sent to P.O. Box 710 Mabscott, WV, 25871 posted to “Operation Backpack.”
If there are other organizations or businesses that would like to partner up with Operation Backpack contact 304-252-4207 or 304-222-1690.