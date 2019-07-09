Operation Backpack is currently accepting donations to send boys and girls back to school with a backpack full of supplies they will need throughout the school year.
When Operation Backpack began in 1995, counselors at Beckley area public schools were asking for assistance in providing approximately 24 homeless students with the necessary supplies for the upcoming school year, according to Operation Backpack member Ann Cline.
Now in its 24th year, Operation Backpack provides around 900 needy students with new backpacks and appropriate supplies for elementary, middle and high school students.
"At the end of every school year, school counselors contact Operation Backpack to inform us what materials will be needed for students the following year and the estimated number of children at that school who are from households which will not have financial ability to purchase the materials," a press release stated. "Operation Backpack then works to complete those orders and the counselors at each school pick up the requested backpacks the week before school begins."
Operation Backpack volunteers are still accepting donations, including backpacks, pens and pencils, crayons and markers, loose-leaf paper and binders, composition books, spiral notebooks, folders and calculators.
The organization is an entirely volunteer-led effort conducted through the Mabscott United Methodist Church and Raleigh Shared Ministries, where 100 percent of all funds obtained are used for supplies.
"Businesses, churches, clubs and individuals make it possible by giving to collection boxes, conducting a drive in their church or school, and by sending monetary donations," the press release stated. "Then volunteers come to the church to pack the bags."
Those interested in donating supplies for cause should do so by the first and second weeks of August, Cline asked, since most schools in the designated counties start school by Aug. 15.
Monetary donations can be sent to Mabscott United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 710, Mabscott, WV 25871.
Collection boxes for supplies and backpacks are located at the following places:
• City National Bank — Park Avenue, Harper Road, and Eisenhower Drive in Beckley
• 110 Marshall, Beckley
• City Slickers Hair Salon on Johnstown Road, Beckley
• Beckley Newspapers on North Kanawha Street, Beckley
• Bodyworks, Beckley
• Princess Auction, Mount Hope
• Raleigh County Veterans Museum on Harper Road, Beckley (Only accepting donations on Friday and Saturday)
• Stagecoach Salon, Sophia
• Salon Bella on Ragland Road, Beckley
