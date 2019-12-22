United Methodist Temple in Beckley will host a free dinner on Christmas Day.
The event is open to everyone.
“You don’t have to be homeless or poor. Maybe you’re lonely, or maybe you just don’t want to cook,” said Pastor Steve Hamrick. “People can come out and eat good food and be in good company for any reason.”
The annual dinner has served as many as 500 meals on past Christmases and has become a family tradition for many, including volunteers who prepare and serve the meals, Hamrick explained.
“Christmas seems to bring out generosity in folks. It’s the season of giving, and, of course, the greatest gift ever is the gift of God’s son. So Christmas is a time when we look beyond ourselves to the needs of others,” Hamrick said. “And knowing the need in the community brings a lot of volunteers out to serve. We have a lot of families who have made this a part of their family Christmas, serving others together.”
The dinner takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Place, behind United Methodist Temple, at 201 Templeview Drive, off Robert C. Byrd Drive, up the hill across from Hobby Lobby, behind Hyundai, Star USA Credit Union and First Community Bank.
Shuttle service on the United Methodist Temple mini-bus is available beginning at 10:30 a.m., running every 20 minutes until 1:30 p.m., at the following locations: Beckley Newspapers, Carpenter’s Corner, Five Corners, Senior Center on South Kanawha Street, Beckley Raleigh-County Convention Center, Pine Haven near Jackie Withrow Center (Pinecrest), Wildwood House and Pagoda. Return service runs from The Place until 2:30 p.m.
The menu includes turkey and dressing, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, salad, rolls, desserts, and tea, coffee and Kool-Aid.
Meals are dine-in only.
Call Sheila at the church office, 304-252-6213, for additional information.