A planning meeting for the Ronceverte Merchants’ annual open house is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Ronceverte Development Corporation/Main Street office across from Premier Bank.
The open house, which will be the evening of Dec. 5, will include refreshments, horse-drawn carriage rides, music, pictures with Santa, a cookie contest, children’s activities, arcade games, crafts and drawings for prizes.
“Every year this event gets bigger and better,” said Ronceverte Main Street director Tammy Rhodes. “It’s lots of fun for the entire family.”
All interested persons are invited to attend Wednesday’s planning meeting and then to follow the luminaries in downtown Ronceverte for an evening of fun, celebration and shopping on Dec. 5.
Tina Alvey