Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting an open house at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center for students planning on or considering attending Concord’s Beckley Campus.
The open house will be on Thursday, March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., and check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. in the atrium.
Along with hearing from admissions, alumni and financial aid, attendees will have the opportunity to speak with members of the student panel who will be available to answer questions. Guests and their families will also have an opportunity for students to sit in a sample lecture and connect with current Concord professors, and light refreshments will be served.
The alumni speaker will be owner/operator of Chick-Fil-A in Beckley and Board of Governors member Richard Jarrell.
“We want to show our prospective students what Concord University has to offer them and how they can benefit from attending this campus,” stated Admissions Counselor Amy Walker. “The Erma Byrd Center is more than just a convenient location; it is also known for its close-knit community.”
There is no cost to attend the open house. For additional information contact Amy Walker at awalker@concord.edu or 304-384-5249.
Register online by visiting https://apply.concord.edu/register/beckley20.
The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center is at 300 University Drive in Beaver.
Jordan Hatfield