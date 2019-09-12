Only two Raleigh County elementary schools meeting state standards

The West Virginia Balanced Scorecard for 2018-19 released Thursday shows Hollywood and Crescent are the only elementary schools in Raleigh County to meet annual standards in academic performance for both English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics.
The scorecard, released by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), reported out of the 17 elementary schools in the county, both Hollywood and Crescent are meeting the state's annual standards in both subjects for academic performance. However, only Hollywood Elementary is meeting annual standards in both academic performance and academic progress.
Crescent Elementary is reported to be exceeding standards in academic performance for both subjects, whereas Hollywood Elementary is only meeting them.
According to the report, the Every Student Succeeds Act requires states to establish long-term goals, and annual targets for progress toward those goals, for each school on four measures used in states’ accountability systems.
The four measures are:
• Academic achievement in ELA, as measured by proficiency on the state’s annual summative assessment.
• Academic achievement in mathematics, as measured by proficiency on the state’s annual summative assessment.
• The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate.
• Progress in achieving English language proficiency, as measured by the state’s annual English language assessment, among students for whom English is not their primary language.
West Virginia’s long-term academic achievement goals for English Language Arts and mathematics are to reduce the gap between the proficiency rates in 2017 and 100 percent proficiency by half by the end of the 2029-30 school year.
Although the state has statewide long-term goals, each school in the state has its own long-term goals for these measures and their own annual target, which 11 out of 26 schools in Raleigh County succeeded in reaching.
These schools were:
• Clear Fork District, Crescent, Fairdale, and Ghent elementary schools in academic performance for mathematics.
• Marsh Fork and Shady Spring elementary schools for academic performance in ELA.
• Independence, Park and Trap Hill middle schools for academic performance in mathematics.
• Liberty High School for academic performance in mathematics.
• Shady Spring High School for academic performance in ELA.
According to the report, student assessment data used to calculate academic achievement and academic progress indicators include detailed information about student performance in math and ELA as measured by West Virginia’s General Summative Assessment (WVGSA) for grades 3 through 8, the SAT School Day Assessment for grade 11, West Virginia’s Alternate Summative Assessment for students on alternate academic standards, and English Learner Proficiency Assessment (ELPA21).
"The state’s assessment contractors provide raw data files, which then are validated by the WVDE Office of Assessment and related program offices," the report stated.
