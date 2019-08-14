West Virginia State Police are investigating at least $10,000 in missing funds from Shady Spring Youth Baseball Inc., a Wooden Bat League team for which Natalie Cochran served as treasurer, according to West Virginia StateTrooper E.W. Boothe of the Beckley detachment.
James Quesenberry, a board member of Shady Spring Youth Baseball, said Wednesday that an internal audit into team financial records shows that about $7,090 was used over a three day period in February to buy football equipment.
Quesenberry, a former Beckley Police Department officer and current private investigator, said he was voted onto the board on Friday. The board oversees a team of middle school-aged boys from the Shady Spring area. They play at West Virginia Miners Stadium, and the team is not affiliated with the Raleigh County Board of Education.
Other board members had asked Quesenberry to conduct an audit, prior to placing him on the board of directors, he said.
"They were unable to acquire paperwork from the treasurer at the time, which was Natalie Cochran," Quesenberry reported. "They were unable to obtain a ledger, any kind of receipts or, basically, any of the necessary paperwork for this board to function.
"They went through several things, trying to acquire balances after there should have been several deposits, and things were changed around with the bank account, different things," said Quesenberry, who has conducted financial forensics investigations in the past. "I'm still in the middle of this.
"I will be handing it over to Boothe and the State Police," he added.
He said he has since tracked down the bank ledger and that the audit so far shows unrelated expenditures at least as far back as December.
He said money was supposed to be used to pay a nominal fee at the baseball stadium and for training, equipment and uniforms. His audit to date turned up at least $10,000 in purchases that were not related to the team, he said.
"There are definitely things that are 100 percent beyond a shadow of a doubt that was purchased out of this account that should not have been purchased out of this account and never had approval to be purchased," he said. "The money was supposed to be spent on baseball supplies for these boys."
He said that a $7,090 purchase from a sporting goods supplier was paid over a three-day period from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22.
"This was for a purchase where you can buy major sporting stuff like, let's say, football sleds and running back stuff.
"I know what the purchase was, and it was for stuff totally unrelated to baseball," the former law enforcement officer charged. "It was purchased for football."
Cochran was unavailable for comment on Wednesday night, but let her lawyer, Robert Dunlap, speak for her.
"It is our understanding that the financial secretary at the middle school has a record of all donated items," he wrote in a text message to The Register-Herald. "As this law enforcement is well aware, all other records regarding the accounts being referenced, were taken during the confiscation action by law enforcement. Therefore, a full response is not possible as my client does not have access to those records."
Dunlap has criticized users of social media for spreading rumors about Cochran, prior to a trial or even an indictment. He has also blasted police and public officials for leaking information about the case, which has been covered by local media and has drawn national attention from a website by crime commentator Nancy Grace.
"We do recommend any state police representative, law enforcement officer or anonymous county official sharing or leaking information about any active investigation know their activities and/or motivations may become the next chapter in this campaign against Ms. Cochran's Due Process Rights," Dunlap wrote to the newspaper.
"We would respectfully request said persons contact the Raleigh County prosecuting attorney's office regarding guidance for the appropriate communications that relate to any ongoing investigation. Chief Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller recently made comments reflecting her awareness of the West Virginia Rules of Professional conduct to the media. These rules require a prosecutor to exercise reasonable care to prevent persons assisting or associated with the prosecutor from making improper extrajudicial statements, even when such persons are not under the direct supervision of the prosecutor.
"Ordinarily, the reasonable care standard will be satisfied if the prosecutor issues the appropriate cautions to law-enforcement personnel and other relevant individuals.
"It is my hope that my client should be allowed to continue with her life until and if she is ever in a position where she is required to formally defend these allegations. It is our position that this is all highly irregular and improper."
Cochran's husband, Michael, died on Feb. 11 at Bowers Hospice House after having a seizure at the couple's 4-H Lake Road home in Daniels five days earlier, Cochran told The Register-Herald.
On July 23, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart alleged in a civil document that TMS and Tactical, a business that the Cochrans had advertised as a “woman-owned” government contractor that supplied weapons to the U.S. Department of Defense and other entities, were not legitimate businesses.
In April, the trademark name "Overwatch Transportation" had been added at the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office to Tactical Solutions Group.
According to Stuart, the Cochrans solicited investments from unidentified investors but did not have a single government contract. In a civil suit filing, Stuart wrote that people had invested in the companies and lost large sums of money.
Meanwhile, weapons were not sold to the U.S. government, Stuart stated in the civil case document.
Three local investors have told The Register-Herald, speaking on the condition of anonymity, that federal investigators have directed them not to speak to media.
According to the civil suit filed by Stuart, one unidentified person invested more than $407,000 with TMS in June 2017. To date, the investor has seen less than $60,000 in returns on the investment.
Another person, also not named in the document, invested around $467,000 in January 2018 for alleged government contracts. The investor saw a return of about $340,533, Stuart reported.
One investor sank $612,907 into Tactical Solutions, starting in September 2018. Federal investigators said that individual has seen no return on investment.
Stuart alleges that in 2017 and 2018, the Cochrans spent investors’ funds on dining out, purchasing real estate and keeping up a show of luxurious living.
Also, an unnamed Raleigh County official has stated that Cochran is the subject of a criminal investigation into Michael Cochran's death. State Police said on Tuesday that it is conducting an investigation into Michel Cochran's death.
No federal or state criminal charges have been filed against Cochran.
On July 24, one day after being charged in the civil suit, Cochran filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy, listing assets of $397,000 with liabilities of $1.4 million. She listed her current monthly income as $502 in food stamps.
Among the 29 debts and creditors listed in the filing, were $445,000 to LCF Group (a financing firm), $250,000 to Premier Bankcard, nearly $134,000 in student loans, $81,621 to CAMC HFS (a health care collection service), $17,515 to Duke Health, $15,590 to Sunset Memorial Park, $13,533 to Citi Cards, $8,329 to Raleigh General Hospital, nearly $5,000 in six different claims to the Sheriff of Raleigh County, and a variety of other amounts less than $10,000.
Tactical reportedly donated semi-automatic rifles as bingo prizes for a Feb. 9 fundraiser at Shady Spring High School to benefit Shady Spring High volleyball and Shady Spring Youth Baseball.
Tactical also donated a trailer to Shady Spring Middle School.