A man was shot and another man was injured early Tuesday in what police believe to be a drug-related home invasion.
Authorities recovered $10,000 in cash and around four pounds of illegal narcotics at the residence where the shooting happened, Beckley Police Department Detective Lt. Dave Allard reported.
Allard said that the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center received several calls at 2:55 a.m. from residents who were reporting gunshots around the F Street block of S. Fayette Street.
When police responded, they determined that guns had been fired from a residence at 1043 S. Fayette St.
“There were six people in the residence at the time,” Allard said, adding that police do not believe any of the people lived in the residence. “When at least two black males entered the residence in what we would describe as a home invasion-style robbery.
“Two guys came up with firearms. During that incident, one person was shot.”
Allard said the person who was shot was not one of the men who had invaded the residence. The victim, a 22-year-old male, left the residence and was transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital. He was in critical condition when he was admitted, said Allard, but was listed in serious condition by Tuesday evening.
A 28-year-old black male from Columbus, Ohio, who was present in the house was also injured. Police did not release specific details of his injury but said that he was not shot and was treated at an area hospital and later released.
Allard said police recovered methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine from the house. Guns, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a .45 caliber handgun, were also recovered from the house.
The incident remains under investigation.
