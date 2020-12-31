A shooting in Raleigh County Thursday afternoon sent one person to the hospital.
Police and first responders are still on the scene of a shooting that was reported at 2:57 p.m. Thursday in Pemberton, according to a supervisor with the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center.
One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The agencies responding to the incident included the West Virginia State Police, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the Sophia Police Department, Best Ambulance, Jan-Care Ambulance and Sophia City First Responders.
The West Virginia State Police, which decline to comment regarding the incident, is leading the investigation.