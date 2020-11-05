Emergency crew responded to the scene of a wreck Wednesday afternoon in Beckley that resulted in an injury.
The wreck, which was described as a “vehicle vs. tree” incident by a supervisor with Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center, was called in at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday.
It took place near the intersection of Mt. Tabor Road and Wickham Road near the Brierpatch golf course.
The severity of the injury suffered by the occupant is unknown.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the Mabscott Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.
In other news, crews from three fire departments spent more than two hours battling a structure fire in the Harper area.
The Bradley-Prosperity, Lester and Trap Hill Fire Departments responded to the structure fire that started at 7:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Upper Sandlick Road.
It then took firefighters until 9:54 a.m. to clear the scene, said a supervisor with Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Trap Hill Ambulance also responded to the scene.