One person was transported to a hospital after a tractor-trailer overturned near Raleigh Hill on Thursday morning.
According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor-trailer, which was hauling water, crashed at approximately 3 a.m., temporarily closing a section of South Eisenhower Drive.
Beckley and Beaver fire departments, Jan Care and Beckley Police Department responded to the scene.
As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, South Eisenhower Drive re-opened for travel.
No other injuries were reported.
