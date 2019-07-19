One person was transported to a hospital after a tractor-trailer overturned near Raleigh Hill on Thursday morning. 

According to emergency dispatchers, the tractor-trailer, which was hauling water, crashed at approximately 3 a.m., temporarily closing a section of South Eisenhower Drive.

Beckley and Beaver fire departments, Jan Care and Beckley Police Department responded to the scene. 

As of 11 a.m. on Thursday, South Eisenhower Drive re-opened for travel. 

No other injuries were reported.

