A man, accused of holding a woman at gunpoint in Cannelton, threatened his neighbors with a gun and refused to surrender his gun to police; he was injured in a police shooting on Sunday evening, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
Dallas S. Kerr, 42, of Cannelton, is facing multiple unnamed felony charges after the incident around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Fridley.
Fridley reported that Kerr allegedly held a female victim hostage at gunpoint. When the victim escaped to a neighbor’s house, police report, Kerr followed her with a handgun.
The neighbor did not allow Kerr into the house, so he jumped through a plate glass window, still carrying the gun.
When Kerr’s gun did not work, he reportedly walked back to his own home to “retrieve another firearm,” said Fridley.
Meanwhile, a Smithers Police Department officer arrived and confronted Kerr. The city officer reportedly told Kerr to put down his gun, but Kerr allegedly refused to let it leave his hand.
Fridley said the officer fired his own gun and struck Kerr in “his extremities.”
The shot was not believed to be life-threatening on Monday morning, according to Fridley.