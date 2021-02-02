One person was killed following a shooting in Raleigh County Monday night.
The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at approximately 8:20 p.m. Monday at a residence on Burma Lane in Lester, according to a release from the department.
Upon arrival, deputies located one adult male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
The initial investigation revealed that there was an altercation between multiple people including the victim at the time the shooting occurred.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.
The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.
More information will be released when appropriate for the investigation, the release states.