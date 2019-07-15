One man is dead following a vehicle crash in Mount Lookout on Friday.
According to a press release, Jerry Lawrence, 82, of Mount Lookout was killed after pulling out in front of a white 2017 Nissan Pathfinder on U.S. 19.
Lawrence and passenger Patricia Lawrence were transported to Summersville Regional Medical Center following the accident. Lawrence was pronounced dead and Patricia was treated for her injuries.
This accident is still under investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department.
