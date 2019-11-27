One dead after vehicle accident near Fayetteville

One person is reportedly dead after a vehicle accident Tuesday on U.S. 19 in Fayette County.
The accident involved one car and a semi-truck around 11 a.m., resulting in the closure of the southbound lane of Rt. 19. Details on what caused the accident have not yet been released.
Jan-Care Ambulance, Fayetteville Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The lane has since been reopened, but the identity of the person who passed away has not yet been released.
Officials reported the name will be released once a family member has been contacted.
