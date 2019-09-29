Old school gets new purpose

The transfer of the former Valley Elementary School property to the City of Smithers was finalized Friday.
Dr. Anne Cavalier, the Smithers mayor, confirmed that the Fayette County Board of Education voted Friday to approve the transfer of the deed for the Valley Elementary site to Smithers. Smithers City Council members had met previously and approved the acceptance and authorized Cavalier to proceed with the transfer and to negotiate tenant leases and other contract, property and financial issues, she said.
The BOE voted in late July to convey several former school buildings to various entities and to sign deeds when available.
In a press release, Cavalier officially announced the creation of a community services center in the former school building that is expected to provide “valuable opportunities and services to the residents of Smithers and others throughout the Upper Kanawha Valley.” Cavalier said the facility, to be known as the Smithers Gateway Center, will be home to several organizations, including the New River Health Association Clinic, Starting Points Child Care and Family Resources, Putnam Aging — Fayette Senior Programs, Midland Trail Association, UKV Creative Arts Group, Fish Insurance, and the UKV Strategic Initiatives Council. In addition, the offices of the Smithers mayor, recorder, municipal court, police department, sanitary, street and code enforcement will be located there.
Because the facility has a gymnasium, stage, playground, green space and raised garden beds, there will also be activities for community and area residents which promote learning, health, nutrition, art, culture, recreation and fitness, Cavalier noted.
“We are beyond excited about this amazing opportunity,” said Kelly Gladwell, director of Fayette County Starting Points. “Being housed in the new Smithers Gateway Center will truly be a new ‘Gateway for our community.’
“It will give us a better opportunity to provide the services we currently offer but, more importantly, be able to collaborate with the City of Smithers, New River Clinic and Valley PreK-8 to provide an endless amount of possibilities to meet the needs of our community.”
For several years, Fayette County Starting Points has operated in the former Falls View School.
“The UKV Creative Arts Group is happy to announce our partnership with the new Smithers Gateway Center to provide a creative outlet for Smithers, Montgomery and the surrounding communities,” local artist and performer Chuck Nunley said. “This new center will provide much-needed services to the community along with creative opportunities for young and old alike.
“The UKV Creative Arts Group is proud to call the Gateway Center home, and we will be providing classes and activities that take advantage of the artistic spirit inherent in our West Virginia heritage and bringing that spirit to new heights. We look forward to sharing our enthusiasm with the many untapped talents right here in the valley. New opportunities are here. Let’s take advantage of them.”
Nunley said he will conduct sketch classes in the center, and that will lead into watercolor classes. He said he also aims to stage a signing for a book he has illustrated for writer S.A. Dickinson called “Life is Hard, Then You Die: A Book for Millennials and Future Generations.” The book is available now on Amazon.
Nunley said the arts group will let local individuals suggest classes “so we could give them what they want.”
According to Cavalier, some organizations and businesses are eyeing a soft opening later this year, and the center is planning a grand opening in December or January.
