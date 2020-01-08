Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday evening arrested two Ohio murder suspects at the GoMart on South Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.
The suspects, Dylan Secoy, 26, of Albany, Ohio, and Rachael Lynn Povosky, 18, of Zanesville, Ohio, initially launched a stand-off against police in the gas station parking lot, according to police. Deputies were able to subdue and arrest them without injuries.
Ohio police reported Secoy had allegedly shot to death Floyd Victor Hart, 37, of Athens, Ohio, just after 5 a.m. Sunday. Secoy and Povosky fled Ohio and were near Beckley around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when deputies conducted a traffic stop, acting on a tip.
They pulled over Secoy’s vehicle, subdued the suspects and made the arrests.
Both are at Southern Regional Jail to await extradition hearings in Raleigh Circuit Court.
Secoy is wanted for murder in Athens County, Ohio, and Povosky is wanted for accessory after the fact.