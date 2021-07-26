A Columbus, Ohio, man was sentenced Monday in federal district court to almost six years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Rashawn Akmed Miller, 37, was one of 14 defendants charged as a result of a long-term investigation known as “Second Wave,” which dismantled a poly-drug network operating in Kanawha and Fayette counties.
According to his plea agreement and statements made in court, Miller brokered a deal between a Columbus, Ohio, supplier and Jason Michael Terrell and Roger Jarea Drake. Terrell and Drake traveled from Kanawha County to Columbus, where Miller introduced them to the supplier, who sold them approximately two pounds of methamphetamine. Terrell and Drake returned to West Virginia, where they distributed the methamphetamine.
Terrell was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. Drake is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
All defendants charged as a result of the Second Wave investigation have pleaded guilty. Along with Drake, Steven Matthew Bumpus, Craig Redman, Tonya Simerly and Ronald Lee Thomas III are scheduled to be sentenced in September.