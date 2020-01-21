Officials taking Wyoming East incident seriously; Prosecutor says investigation in very early stages

It is much too early to determine if a picture of a hand-drawn stick figure with a noose around the neck, and “Jace” written underneath, qualifies as a hate crime, according to Wyoming County Prosecutor Mike Cochrane.
The drawing was reportedly found in the visitors locker room at Wyoming County East High School Friday night just prior to the game against county rival Westside High.
Jace Colucci is a Westside player who is bi-racial.
“We don't know how long the drawing has been there or who put it there,” Cochrane said.
“The State Police are investigating the situation,” he said.
School resource officers at each school have also been investigating the incident, Cochrane noted.
School resource officers are longtime deputies who work at the high schools through the county Sheriff's Department.
“It is just too early in the investigation to speculate,” he emphasized.
Cochrane also viewed a video forwarded to Colucci's mother last year, which she also deemed as a threat toward her son.
“I'm going to suggest to the investigator that they have a sound expert examine the video,” Cochrane said.
He noted that the criteria for hate crimes is very difficult to meet.
“I've been in a meeting with (school officials) all afternoon about this,” Cochrane said Tuesday evening.
“Everybody involved with this is taking it very seriously,” Cochrane added.
"Wyoming County Schools takes all reports of bullying or harassment, of any kind, very seriously," Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, emphasized.
"We have Zero Tolerance for any form of bullying or harassment.
"These drawings and their origin will be investigated, thoroughly, and any necessary action will be taken.
"We value every child within our school system," Cline said.