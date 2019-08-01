Officers searching for missing Raleigh girl

Raleigh County law enforcement is looking for a female runaway juvenile.
Lachaela Putnick, 15, ran away from her residence in Shady Spring sometime late Tuesday night. She is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
“Lachaela may look and act older than she is,” a Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office press release reported. “Lachaela has recently moved to the area and has limited knowledge of the area and no contacts here. Lachaela is considered to be in a dangerous situation.”
If anyone thinks they have seen Lachaela or has knowledge of where she may be, contact 911 immediately. Information can also be given to Deputy Carper with the Sheriff’s Office or any other detective at 304-255-9300.
Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP or www.crimestopperswv.com.
