At a recent meeting, Lewisburg City Council approved a proclamation recognizing October as Arts and Humanities Month.
October is recognized as National Arts and Humanities Month by 120,000 nonprofit arts organizations, the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the nation’s 4,500 local arts agencies, and the arts and humanities councils of the 50 states.
In the proclamation, Lewisburg City Council recognizes that it owes a great deal of the city’s vibrancy and prosperity to its nonprofit arts and humanities organizations, artists, craftspeople, galleries, and related events and enterprises. It also acknowledges that the arts enhance the quality of life in Lewisburg and attract new businesses and residents. And vibrant arts communities create jobs. Creative occupations represent 19 percent of the workforce in West Virginia.
The proclamation also recognizes that arts organizations boost local economies in the U.S.; 76 percent of leisure travelers engage in cultural and arts activities. And they spend 60 percent more than other travelers. Those revenues benefit the local and state tax base and businesses such as restaurants, retail shops, and the hospitality industry.
In the U.S. the arts and culture industry also strengthens the economy by generating $166.3 billion in total economic activity and $27.5 billion in government revenue each year. The arts and culture industry supports the full-time equivalent of 4.6 million jobs. The creative economy drives tourism and commerce, supports American workers, and makes up 4.5 percent of the annual gross domestic product.
The Council further resolved that the arts and humanities enhance and enrich the lives of every resident of our region and of every American and help diverse communities across the United States explore their history and culture. In addition, children exposed to the arts do much better in other academic areas and score higher on academic achievement tests.