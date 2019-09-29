One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer – the most commonly diagnosed cancer among West Virginia women.
One in 36 women will die from the disease.
In West Virginia, 290 women are expected to die from the disease this year.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, designed to increase awareness of the importance of early detection – when the disease is often easier to treat and survival chances are greater.
Through most county health departments and many primary care centers, the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program provides free or low-cost breast and cervical cancer screenings – including Pap tests, pelvic exams, mammograms, and clinical breast exams – for women who qualify.
To qualify, women must be a resident of West Virginia between the ages of 25 and 64, have no insurance or be underinsured with a high deductible or co-pay, and meet income guidelines.
The Wyoming County Health Department offers the screening program to area residents.
“Insurance is accepted and we offer low- or no-cost services based on income guidelines,” explained Fred Cox, county Health Department administrator.
“No one will be refused service for this screening program due to inability to pay,” he emphasized.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, phone 304-732-7941.
•
Clinical breast exams, by a physician or nurse, are recommended every three years for women in their 20s and 30s and every year for women 40 and over.
Women age 50 and older should have a mammogram every year.
Beginning in their 20s, breast self-exam is an option, but women should be familiar with the benefits and limitations.
•
West Virginia observed the first West Virginia Breast Cancer Awareness Day in 1995, setting aside the day to encompass what Breast Cancer Awareness Month is about.
That tradition continues Monday, Oct. 7, with the 24th annual West Virginia Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Various organizations, led by Mountains of Hope Cancer Coalition, will hold wreath hanging ceremonies, balloon launches, and proclamation readings, among other activities at county courthouses, community centers, libraries, post offices, and other sites across the state to increase awareness.
The events will also include information about breast cancer, resources for free or low-cost breast cancer screening services, celebrations of breast cancer survivors, honoring victims of the disease, and more.
Breast Cancer Awareness Day is part of a national campaign, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which began in 1985. The involvement of major nonprofit groups, national cancer organizations, and government agencies ensures that awareness efforts reach millions of people and extend into communities across the nation.
This year's sponsors include the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program, offered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health; Mountains of Hope Cancer Coalition, American Cancer Society, West Virginia University National Center for Excellence in Women’s Health, the Appalachia Community Cancer Network, and the WVU Cancer Institute.
•
Throughout October, Mountains of Hope Cancer Coalition and its partners are also sponsoring seven regional “Walks For Women – Take A Step Against Breast Cancer” to raise awareness about the importance of screenings, to honor breast cancer survivors, and to remember those who have died from the disease.
Donations benefit the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Fund and usually come from individuals and corporate sponsors participating in and/or supporting the walks.
The fund, created by the West Virginia Legislature in 1996, helps pay for limited diagnostic and treatment services for uninsured West Virginia women who may not be able to otherwise afford diagnostic and treatment services.
The legislation allows Mountains of Hope and its volunteers to raise money, through donations, to increase the amount of available funding, which is administered by the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program.
Individual and corporate tax-deductible contributions are accepted through the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. Last year, the walks and other events raised more than $62,400.
Ranging from one to three miles long, Walk For Women sites include the following:
Man: Saturday, Oct. 12, Buffalo Creek Public Library, registration at 9 a.m.; walk begins at 10 a.m.
Grafton: Oct. 12, Gallery 62, registration at 1 p.m.; walk begins at 1:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant: Saturday, Oct. 19, Krodel Park, registration at 10 a.m.; walk begins at 11 a.m.
New Cumberland: Saturday, Oct. 19, Hancock County Health Department, registration at 9 a.m.; walk begins at 10 a.m.
To participate in a walk, phone the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program at 304-293-2370.
•
For more information about breast cancer, phone the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Information Service at 1-800-4-CANCER.
To find a West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program provider or for more information about scheduled events and how to participate, phone 1-800-642-8522 or visit www.wvdhhr.org/bccsp.