After thoughtful consideration, Carnegie Hall has determined that it will not be possible to safely hold what would have been the 36th Taste of Our Towns (TOOT) food and music festival in downtown Lewisburg in October.
The annual event, which is one of Carnegie Hall’s largest fundraisers, has taken place on the second Saturday in October for 35 years. Each year, TOOT features food tastings from a wide array of restaurants and nonprofit organizations, entertainment in three locations downtown, cultural exhibits, and more. Dozens of vendors and volunteers help make this an event that local residents and visitors from near and far look forward to every year. The Board of Directors, volunteers, and staff at Carnegie Hall plan to bring back a strong, exciting TOOT in October 2021.
Cancelation of the event is a blow to both Carnegie Hall and all of the vendors and nonprofit organizations who rely on TOOT to raise funds. Carnegie Hall is a nonprofit organization supported by individual contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts such as TOOT and The Carnegie Hall Gala.
If you are in a position to make a contribution to the Hall, we would greatly appreciate your support during this time of challenges and uncertainty. Donations may be made online by clicking the donate button on the website at carnegiehallwv.org or by mail to Carnegie Hall, 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901. For more information, email info@carnegiehallwv.org.