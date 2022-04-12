Oceana native named to state Court

The daughter of Larry and Connie Steffey Cook of Charleston, formerly of Oceana, Bunn is a descendant of generations of coal miners and is a former federal prosecutor with substantial trial and appellate experience.
She traveled extensively with her parents while her father worked in the coal mining industry in numerous locations, including Australia.
“I’m just so very proud of her,” emphasized Michael E. Cook, who is Bunn’s uncle and the Wyoming County assessor.
“She has always set high expectations and she has continued to attain those goals.
“It’s just bittersweet that Mom and Dad (the late William “Bill” and Pauline Cook, who made their home in Kopperston) weren’t here to see today’s events,” Cook said. “They would be over-the-moon proud.
“It just proves that growing up in Wyoming County is a hindrance only if you allow it to be,” Cook noted. “With a great attitude and a super support system, the sky is the limit.”
Bunn’s maternal grandfather, the late John “Pitts” Steffey, served as mayor of Oceana for several years, while her grandmother, Wanda Steffey, was employed by Island Creek Coal Company at its Oceana store.
“Haley Bunn is a wonderful West Virginia story,” Justice said in a prepared press release. “She’s a coal miner’s daughter and a daughter of southern West Virginia who’s committed her life to serving her state and her community.
“She’s from Wyoming County, where the opioid epidemic hit as hard as it has anywhere in America, and she decided to devote much of her career to fighting that epidemic.
“Haley’s also a seasoned courtroom veteran, whose experience as an elite litigator will be invaluable on our Supreme Court of Appeals,” the governor noted.
A lifelong West Virginian, Bunn is an honors graduate of West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law.
She began her legal career in private practice at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC before serving seven years as a federal prosecutor. During that time, she prosecuted a series of public corruption cases in Mingo County that drew national attention and resulted in the convictions of four elected officials.
In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice selected her as one of 12 prosecutors from across the nation to serve in a newly created Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.
She prosecuted numerous major drug cases, including those of a group of methamphetamine traffickers whose collective prison sentences totaled more than 90 years, a Wyoming County doctor who prescribed opioids to patients without examining them, a Charleston neurologist sentenced to more than five years for illegally prescribing opioids, multiple distributors of fentanyl, and an opioid dealer who was sentenced to seven years in prison after being arrested with more than 300 illegally obtained opioid pills and $570,000 in cash, according to the press release.
She also played a key role in a parallel civil and criminal fraud investigation of one of the largest mental health care providers in the world, which resulted in a $17 million civil settlement.
After leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bunn rejoined Steptoe & Johnson.
She has successfully argued before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, the federal appellate court for West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and the Carolinas.
She and her husband reside in Charleston with their two children. They attend Bible Center Church and Bunn serves on the board of Bible Center School.
She is also a member of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia and has volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America’s Legal Explorers Program.
“Haley will be a strong conservative voice on the court,” Justice said. “She understands the importance of faith, traditional values, and law and order. Those things are the backbone of West Virginia.
“And, she knows that for our economy to continue growing, employers and job creators have to be confident they can get a fair shake in our courts. She’ll apply the law fairly and impartially, and she’ll be a Supreme Court Justice that all West Virginians will be proud of,” the governor said.