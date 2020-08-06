OCEANA – The Wyoming County Health Department closed Little General and Taco Bell on Wednesday morning after one of the employees tested positive for Covid-19. Both businesses are in the same location.
The building has been closed for cleaning, according to Gena Carter, nurse supervisor.
All other employees will be quarantined for 14 days and tested, she said.
Contact tracing is underway.
There is not much risk for those who went into the store, made their purchases and left, she noted, and there is very little risk to patrons on the Taco Bell side.
Those who may have had a conversation or interacted more with the employee are at a little higher risk.
The Health Department is working with Little General and Taco Bell, Carter said.
“We encourage everyone to wear a mask and wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer, every time they go into any type of business,” Carter emphasized.
Officials recommend waiting five to seven days after possible exposure to the virus before getting tested.
The county's testing site in Pineville has been closed; however, Southern West Virginia Clinic, in Beckley, offers free testing Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.; phone 304-254-2600 for an appointment.
The Tug River Catterson Health Center, at 585 Appalachian Highway in Pineville, does testing by appointment; phone 304-732-7069. Insurance will be billed.
As of Wednesday evening, the Wyoming County Health Department had confirmed 32 Covid-19 cases and one suspected case. Seventeen cases have recovered; 13 are still active, with three hospitalizations. One death in the county has been attributed to the virus.