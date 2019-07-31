U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced Tuesday that the National Science Foundation (NSF) has decided to keep the Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County open.
NSF recommended divesting itself of the facility in 2012, a proposal that led to years of study into the potential impact of such a move.
In response, Manchin included provisions in the 2018 federal spending bill preventing NSF from divesting itself of facilities and encouraging the agency to work with federal, academic and private sector partners to develop plans for future operations.
“I believe that the Observatory’s contributions to national and international science and the West Virginia commitment to this work justifies the Foundation’s strong, continued full-time support and presence at the Observatory,” Manchin said in Tuesday’s announcement.