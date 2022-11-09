Helen Christine Backus
Helen Christine Backus, 57, of Oak Hill, passed away Nov. 5, 2022 at the LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Virginia, after a long illness.
Christine was born on Nov. 29, 1964 in Montgomery to the late Joseph and Helen Ellison.
Christine was a financial clerk at DHHR in Oak Hill.
She loved her family. Her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, and her husband, Walter. Christine was always there with a warm smile, hug, and a helping hand.
She also loved her church and church family. Christine attended the Lighthouse Worship Center.
In addition to her parents, Christine is preceded in death by her two brothers, William “Bill” Ellison and Edward “Eddie” Ellison, and one grandson, Mason Bowyer.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Walter Backus; daughters, Kristy Thompson and Tiffany (Jesse) Bowyer; grandchildren, Hailey Bowyer, Erik Thompson, Easton Bowyer and Quinn Thompson; brothers, Bobby (Phyllis) Ellison, James (Kathy) Ellison and Glen (Corinne) Ellison; sisters, Freda Bostic, Mary Skaggs and Ruth (Frank) Underwood; her best friend, Grace Bevans; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services are pending at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for assistance with Christine’s funeral expenses to be made to High Lawn Funeral Home by calling the funeral home at 304-469-3283 or in person or by mail at High Lawn Funeral Home, 1435 E. Main St., Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Bobby Wayne Bostic
Bobby Wayne Bostic, 73, of Montgomery, died Oct. 31, 2022.
He was born in Montgomery on Nov. 10, 1948, to the late Dale and Anne Bostick Bostic. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Julie Hess Bostic.
He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War where he was wounded in his service to our country.
He is survived by his son, Joseph Bostic; sisters, Robin Olivares, Becky Hanna and Kathy Butler; and brother, Jimmy Bostic.
Service with military honors from the United States Army Honor Guard, and American Legion Post 93 was at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on Nov. 5 with Pastor Joe Hubbard officiating. He was laid to rest next to his wife, Julie, at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Tommy Ray Campbell
Tommy Ray Campbell, born Dec. 28, 1952, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022 following a short illness.
He was the son of the late Tommy and Thelma Campbell and brother to the late Robert Campbell.
Tommy is survived by sisters, Mable, Mamie, Mae, Betty and Brenda; and brothers, Ralph and Richard.
Tom spent more than 40 years as a small engine mechanic at several commercial businesses and at his own home-run business. Tom had a reputation with everyone he knew that if it had an engine he could fix it and many people over the years trusted him to do just that.
Tom loved organizing gatherings of family and friends and for more than 20 years he held an annual summer pig roast at his house with more than 200 visitors arriving at many of the events. He also organized Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for family and friends to celebrate the holidays.
Tom never had children of his own but the more than 20 nieces and nephews, more than 25 great-nieces and nephews and still more great-great-nieces and nephews would agree that Tom was a major part of their upbringing.
Always the prankster, Tom kept everyone he knew, especially kids, on their toes any time they were around him awaiting the next prank to be played.
Tom will be dearly missed but remembered fondly by everyone who knew him as a person who was small in stature but who had an enormous heart.
Services were held at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home, Ansted, on Nov. 6 with Pat Gray and David Harper officiating. Burial followed at Legg Cemetery in Hico. Greg Boggs sang favorite musical selections of Tom's.
Online condolences may be sent at www.wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Arrangements by Wallace & Wallace, Inc., Ansted.
Mary Rose Canterbury
Mary Rose Canterbury, 49, of Cannelton, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022.
Mary Rose was born Oct. 24, 1973, to John Michael Oliver and the late Linda Kaye Oliver.
Mary is survived by her loving children, Kayleigh and Korey Canterbury of Cannelton; father, Mike Oliver; twin sister, Barbara Myers and her husband, Mike; brother, John Bob Oliver of Teays Valley; nephew, Luke Myers; niece, Faith Oliver; aunts, Patsy Goodyear and her husband, Bobby, and their children, Jennifer, Beth, Sammy, Martha Tyler and her husband, Tobie, and children, Alan, Harry, Ellie, Donna Oliver and her children, Richard, and David Abell.
Mary was preceded in death by her mom, Kaye Oliver; brother, Shawn Oliver; grandparents, John and Jimmie Oliver, and Sam and Edith Fulks; along with a special nephew, Robbie Jarrett.
Mary was loved by many and was a sweet soul. She will be terribly missed by her family and friends.
A celebration of Mary’s life, with visitation and a service, was held at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, on Nov. 4. Pastor Jeff Floyd officiated.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Sandra Kay Carte
Sandra Kay Carte, of Belle, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2022, at home after a long illness. She went on to join her Heavenly family and to be with her Lord and Savior.
Kay was born to the late Pastor Dana and Goldie Gaylor Brown of Belle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her wonderful sister, Brenda Welch, and brother, Dana Brown Jr.
Kay was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education with 25 years of service, having served as a Special Education teacher’s aide.
Kay was a member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir until her health deteriorated. She loved her church, her church family, and the Lord.
Surviving are her wonderful husband of 60 years, Garrett T. Carte; two great sons, Garrett (Ronda) of Hurricane and Michael (Caroline) of Charleston; four wonderful grandsons, Daniel Carte (Mallory) of North Carolina, Jared Carte (Clarissa) of Pittsburgh and Aaron Carte and Jonah Carte of Charleston; two great-grandsons, Robert “Bo” Carte and Teddy Carte of North Carolina; brother, Ronald H. Brown of Fraziers Bottom; a host of nieces and nephews; special nieces, Tammy, Teresa and Belinda; and best friend, Nancy Hoy.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Thursday.
Online condolences may be sent at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
James W. “Big Buddy” Howell
James W. “Big Buddy” Howell, 66, of Ohley, passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
Buddy was a mechanic for 51 years. He worked most of that time for Howell’s Pennzoil and Rick’s BMW Towing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence “Moon” Howell; brothers, Clarence “Kayo” Jr., Mark, Patrick “Pat,” Terry and Kevin Ray “Moon” Howell; and sisters, Sharon Kay Howell and Debra Dingess.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Teresa Howell; son, James “Little Buddy” Howell of Leewood; daughter, Tonya “Jesse” Green of Eskdale; mother, Goldie “Blackie” Howell of Ohley; brothers, Rick (Missy) Howell of Shrewsbury, Phillip “Rick” “Howie” “Cowell” Howell of South Carolina and Billy (Danielle) Howell of Ohley; sisters, Cindy Miller of North Ridgeville, Ohio, Sarah (Steve) Hicks of Columbia, Maryland and Diana Howell of Chesapeake; two special grandchildren he helped raise, Logan and Chaz Cooper; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, “Belle,” who was his best friend; many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Jeremy “Hook” Hamilton.
Funeral was Nov. 9 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, with Rev. Herman Freeman officiating. Burial followed in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Mary Rose Huddleston
Mary Rose Huddleston, 101, of Boomer, died Nov. 5, 2022, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on April 15, 1921, in Montgomery to the late George Washington and Emma Johnson Jeffers. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two loving husbands, Jack Bryant and Arch Huddleston; brothers, John, Mack, Andy and Homer Jeffers; sisters, Edith Bostic, Georgia Jeffers, Elizabeth Bryant and Grace Shelton; and her deeply loved daughter, Patty Johnson.
Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Sue Bryant; grandchildren, Gary Robinson, Stephanie Burdette (Bruce) and Jessica Helms (Jason Spears); eight great-grandchildren; stepsons, Doug and Steve Huddleston and their families; and special sister-in-law, Jo Ann Bryant.
A long-time resident of Boomer, she cherished her family, church (Boomer Baptist Church) and many friendships she had over her long life.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude to every member of the staff of Montgomery Nursing and Rehab. Their care and compassion went well beyond simple elder care. We can never thank them enough for all they did for our mother.
Service will be at noon Friday, Nov. 11 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Brother David West officiating. Entombment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum in London.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Friday.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Terry Lee “Zonker” Johnson
Terry Lee “Zonker” Johnson, 64, of Glasgow, passed away while in Hospice on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Donna Johnson, of Glasgow; his daughter, Stephanie Johnson; and son, Terry Michael. He also is survived by three siblings, Sherman Johnson, Gary Johnson (Pamela) and Sherry Peters (Robert); five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry S. and Lorena May “Sis” Johnson of Glasgow; and sisters, Patti Ann Mayor (Joey) and BeLinda Hunter (Michael); and brother, Roy Lee Johnson.
No services will be scheduled.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.
Betty Marie Martinez
Betty Marie Martinez, age 77, of Oak Hill, passed away Oct. 30, 2022.
Betty was born in Montgomery.
A graveside service for Betty was held Nov. 3 at Rest Lawn Memory Gardens, Victor.
John Lee Obugene
John Lee Obugene, age 70, of Beckley, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.
Born April 28, 1952 in Beckley, he was the son of the late Paul and Mary Adkins Obugene.
John worked for the USPS.
He loved fishing and being outside doing yard work.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his in-laws, Angelo and Nora Katheryn Lancianese.
He is survived by wife, Polly Obugene; and children, Jonathan Obugene (Casey) and Ashleigh Obugene.
In keeping with his wishes, John is to be cremated and there are no services planned at this time.
Send online condolences to the family at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Mack McClellan Parsons
Mack McClellan Parsons, 103, of Dixie, went home to be with his Lord on Oct. 29, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
Mack was born on May 4, 1919, in Newton, to the late William M. and Lydia Smith Parsons. Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, mentor and hero has finished his race.
Mack was a World War II veteran where he served in the United States Navy, earning the rank of MM3C(CB).
He retired in 1978 from Union Carbide Corporation, Alloy, with 36 years of service.
He was a 64-year member of the Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as choir director for over 50 years. Mack also sang with several gospel groups over the years including the Kings Harmony Quartet which included life-long friends Hughart Clonch, Charlie Skaggs and Denzil Baker. He had a life-long love of music and song and was an avid gardener into his late 90s.
In addition to his parents, Mack is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 70 years, Hallie Hunt Parsons; daughter, Barbara Parsons Kincaid; sisters, Delena Hensley, Nellie McQuain Courtney and Ruby Leach; brothers, Maynard, Dempsey, Pete, Squire, Senate and Virgil; half-sisters, Mamie Rhodes, Arabia and Nomane (twin toddlers) and Mabel; and half-brothers, Calvin and James.
Left to cherish Mack’s memory are his son, Mack E. Parsons and wife Vivian of Charleston; son-in-law, Bobby Kincaid of Beaver; grandchildren, Robert Kincaid and wife Jennifer of Beckley, Dr. Eric Kincaid and wife Marcie of Westover, Cindy Mulanax and husband Travis of Charleston, Ike Litton and wife Tiffany of Frostburg, Maryland, and Eli Litton and wife Stephanie of Charleston; and 11 great-grandchildren, Brett, Laken, Robbie, Katie, Sam, Gabe, Blake, Bex, Zoe, Knox and Saylor. Mack also had a beautiful and numerous extended family who loved and cherished him.
“Oh, death where is thy sting? Oh, grave where is thy victory?” Grandpa is now face to face with the Savior he sang to for the last century. He can now enjoy the perfection of his Savior Jesus Christ. He lived a life of service committed to his faith, family and friends. We who are left feel the sting of emptiness, but the peace that passes all understanding has welcomed him home to eternal victory. Now our charge is to run the race and keep the faith like Grandpa did…one day at a time.
Funeral service for Mack was held Nov. 4 at Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery, London.
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Ida Marie Schoolcraft Pritt
Ida Marie Schoolcraft Pritt, 90, of Mt. Olive, died Oct. 28, 2022 at home.
She was born April 11, 1932, at Marting, the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Lavender. She was also preceded in death by her late husband, Cecil Schoolcraft; her son, Cecil (Squeeky) Schoolcraft; daughter, Ruby Arlene Dale Schoolcraft; brothers, Jack and Carl Lavender; and sisters, Ella Jean Skaggs, Ruby Price, Bessie Barnhart and Ollie Dell McClure.
Surviving is her husband of 11 years, Robert Pritt of Mt. Olive; children, Robert Schoolcraft (Birdie) of Mt. Olive and Richard Schoolcraft (Helen) of Cannelton; sister, Ruth Ellen Rosenberger (Harry) of North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Ona Schoolcraft of Cross lanes; former daughter-in-law, Pam Schoolcraft of Cannelton; stepsons, Robert Pritt of Kanawha Falls and Rex Pritt of Boonesborough; stepdaughters, Robin Meadows (John) of Red House, Roberta Atha of Tornado, Rebecca Wheeler (George) of Deepwater and Renea Whitlock (Jerry) of Cannelton; grandchildren, Stacy Coleman (Joey) of Gauley Bridge, Kelly Schoolcraft of Cannelton and Tina Tomblin of Ripley; great-grandchildren, Kyra Schoolcraft of Cannelton, Kaitlyn Coleman of Morgantown, Zachary Coleman of Gauley Bridge and Brandon Tomblin of Ripley; and 17 stepgrandchildren and 18 stepgreat-grandchildren. The family would like to thank her special caregiver, Renea Whitlock.
Service was held Nov. 3 at O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, with Pastor Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial followed at Montgomery Memorial Park in London.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Lewis Clayton Reynolds
Lewis Clayton Reynolds, 70, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2022 at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley.
Born June 29, 1952 in Fayetteville, he was the son of the late Harry and Thelma Styers Reynolds.
Lewis was a lieutenant, working 22 years for the Oak Hill Police Department.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, and enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by a daughter.
Those left to cherish his wonderful memory include his loving wife, Polly Dodd Reynolds; daughter, Shaye Allen; son, Ryan Reynolds (Christy); grandchildren, Drew Allen, Erik Reynolds, Brittney Berg, Peyton Ovalle, Shannon Hager and Bailey Hager; great-grandson, Grayson King; brother, Robert Reynolds; and sister, Kathy Buckland.
Lewis’s body was sent to WVU for medical research and will be cremated at a later date.
A celebration of life was held Nov. 7 at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Doris Christine Massie Robertson
Doris Christine Massie Robertson, 68, born Jan. 20, 1954, passed away Nov. 2, 2022 at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
Born in Oak Hill, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lee Massie and Alice Jean Hughes.
Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings and their spouses, Curtis and Teresa Massie, Beverly and Shay Couch and Bruce and Sandy Massie, as well as Thelma Workman, a sister-in-heart and forever loving friend. She will be missed and was loved dearly by numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom knew her as their precious “Aunt Gikki.”
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Wayne Robertson; her parents; and her sisters, Cheryl Berry, LeaAnn Burdette, Connie Williams and Kay Cordell.
Christine was a sweet soul with a generous heart who cherished her family above all else.
She studied at San Jacinto Community College North, where she became an accomplished writer, with several published works.
She retired as an area manager from SBC/AT&T after more than 30 years of service.
She spent most of her life in Texas but moved back to West Virginia in 2020 to be close to her beloved family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
A committal service will be held for family and friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Oak Hill.
John David Rose
John David Rose, of Gauley Bridge, departed from this earth on Oct. 26, 2022, after an extended illness.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1961, to his biological parents, Shirley Jane Rose and John “Dick” Nichols, and raised by Jane and his adoptive father, Jennings Smith Rose.
John David is survived by his father, Dick Nichols; his children, Sarajha Davis (and family), Megan Ruth Miller (and family), Elijah Van-Gelder Rose and Chloe and Adalee Rose; his siblings, Beth Rose Fish (Louie) and Carl Rose; and many nieces and nephews.
John David was best known for his love of Mountaineer football, the Green Bay Packers, and any opportunity to hunt or fish. He was a talented craftsman, a clever storyteller, and a gifted musician.
Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his children.
The family held a viewing and a short service on Oct. 30 at Pennington-Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge. The family asks that friends and family consider making donations to Hubbard Hospice House West at 4605 MacCorkle Avenue, SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Gary Lee Ross
Gary Lee Ross, 81, formerly of Oak Hill, passed away on Oct. 27, 2022, at Montgomery.
Gary was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Fayetteville, son of the late Alda Crist Jarrell.
Those left to cherish Gary’s memory are his sisters, Carolyn Davis and Barbara Beals; and a stepbrother, Stephen Jarrell.
Services for Gary were Nov. 2 at Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, with Jeff Floyd officiating.
Friends may send words of comfort to the family at www.doddpaynehessfuneralhome.com.
Venita Jewell Shuff
Venita Jewell Shuff, 88, of Minden, passed away Nov. 3, 2022 at Bowers Hospice House.
Venita was born on Dec. 2, 1933 in Harvey to the late Frank and Delia Sumner.
Mrs. Shuff worked in healthcare as an LPN for many years.
She was a long-time member of the Rock Lick Community Church.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Venita is predeceased by her husband, Arnold Shuff Sr., and son, Arnold Shuff Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sharon Blanchard, Donald Shuff, Rose Tilley and her husband, Perry, Mary Treadway and her husband, Kevin, and Joann Farley and her husband, Jesse; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and long-time best friend, Thelma Workman.
Funeral services were held Nov. 8 at High Lawn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Harry Miller officiating. Burial followed in Woods Avenue Cemetery (Odd Fellows Cemetery), Oak Hill.
Following the service, family and friends joined the Shuff family for dinner and fellowship at the LifeBridge Assembly of God in Oak Hill.
Memorial donations may be sent to Donald Shuff at PO Box 225, Minden, WV, 25879 to help with final expenses.
Linda Jean Wagner
Linda Jean Wagner, 83, of Boomer, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022.
She was born May 23, 1939, in Montgomery, the daughter of the late Ralph Chatfield and Margareta Bess Preston. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Roger Wagner; son, William Roger Wagner II; brothers, Charles Preston of Ohio and Ralph Preston of California; and sisters, Patsy Hendricks and Betty White, both of Boomer.
She worked at C&P Telephone Company in Montgomery, then later stayed with her children.
She was a member of New Heights Baptist Church in Charlton Heights.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Newbell (Doug) of Boomer; Rita Trent, the fiancée of William Roger Wagner II; one granddaughter, one grandson and three great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
The family has decided to not have a public service at this time. Family will gather to honor Linda in the upcoming months. The family would like to thank Montgomery General Hospital for their excellent care in Linda’s last days.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
