OAK HILL — As autumn looms, preparation for a popular local festival has entered its final stages.
The 21st annual Oak Leaf Festival will be Thursday, Aug. 29, to Sunday, Sept. 1, and organizers tell the public that, if they haven't, the time is now to register for such popular activities as the Oak Leaf Chili Cookoff and the Sweet Taste of Oak Hill. Pre-registration for those events is being accepted and is preferred, but interested individuals may also sign up the day of the activities, said entertainment chairman Robert Pauley.
According to Pauley, the Sweet Taste of Oak Hill will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the 107.7 FM The River location in the T&C Plaza on Main Street. Participants are urged to bring their favorite homemade goods to be judged. There will be a $10 entry fee for each item. Participants can enter more than one item, and they may also bake extra to sell if they desire. Tickets will be sold to the public for tasting and voting for their favorites. Monetary prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners and Mayor’s Choice.
Entries are also still being accepted for the chili cookoff, which is planned for 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, on Main Street in front of Lively Family Amphitheater. The entry fee is $20 and includes a table. Entrants must supply their own heat source, as no generators will be allowed. Each entrant must comply with regulations from the Fayette County Health Department (304-574-1617) by having a food handlers card.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the best tasting chili in each category. They will be as follows: first place – $750; second place – $500; third place – $250; Crowd Favorite – $100; and Queen's Choice – trophy.
All entries must be received no later than Aug. 28.
For further information on entering the taste event, chili cookoff, Saturday's parade and lip sync contest, or the car show, visit the festival website at www.oakleaffestivalwv.org or call 304-663-1608, or stop by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce office on Oyler Avenue. Email oakleaffestival@yahoo.com with questions.
• • •
To get things started on Thursday, Aug. 29, a meet the team event is planned for the Oak Hill Middle School fall sports squads at 6 p.m. at Lively Family Amphitheater, and a gospel concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene on East Main Street.
Friday's events include the Sweet Taste event and Jeeps & Jack from 5 to 10 p.m. along Main Street, as well as a concert by the Last Chance Band from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lively Family Amphitheater. The Parade of Lights, featuring local emergency response units, will be on Main Street at dusk.
Saturday will commence with a flag raising and singing of the national anthem at 9 a.m., and the popular Oak Leaf parade will wind its way through town at 10 a.m. Inflatables and food and craft vendors will be available during the day, and a lip sync contest will begin at around 1 p.m. There will also be games for children with superheroes, and reading with a princess, as well as video gaming with Mario Kart 8 at 8 p.m. on the parking lot behind the former BB&T.
The lip sync contest, for which there is a registration fee, will be divided into the following age groups: 5-12, 13-18 and 18-and-over. Prizes will be awarded, with a $100 top prize in each category. Contestants can enter in advance or sign up 30 minutes before at the amphitheater. Contestants' songs must be approved before they take the stage.
Later in the day, free music will be provided by the Krista Hughes Band (4 to 6 p.m.) and the Ann Sumpter Band (6 to 8 p.m.) at Lively Family Amphitheater. Those acts will warm the crowd up for the evening's musical highlight, a free performance by Scherrie & Susaye, formerly of The Supremes. From 8 to 10 p.m. at the amphitheater, the trio will give concert attendees a chance to revisit some of their favorite music of the past.
"Everyone is just excited about it," Pauley said of the performance by Scherrie & Susaye, formerly of The Supremes. "They don't perform in the United States that often."
The trio consists of Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene, both of whom were members of The Supremes, a culturally iconic group. The third member, Joyce Vincent, was one of the original members of Tony Orlando and Dawn. According to www.scherrieandsusayeformersupremes.com, Vincent was tabbed to become the third member of The Supremes when Mary Wilson left the group in 1977, but Motown decided to disband The Supremes before Vincent officially joined.
A public meet-and-greet is being scheduled with Scherrie & Susaye on Friday in Oak Hill, and Pauley said they will take part in other activities, including singing the national anthem at the Oak Hill-Nicholas County football game at John P. Duda Stadium Friday night.
With a large crowd expected for Saturday night, in particular, Pauley recommends parking along Jones or Central avenues or Virginia Street, as well as other locales such as Oak Hill City Park or the municipal parking lot. When doing so, he urges motorists to be respectful of private driveways and business parking areas.
A parking area for the handicapped will be near the former BB&T building, and a shuttle will transport those individuals to the amphitheater.
Besides the chili cookoff, Sunday's activities will feature music from Lady D (1 to 3 p.m.) and Black Garlic (5 to 7 p.m.), and the festival will end its run with fireworks at dusk.
During the entire weekend, HillBilly Fun, based in Summersville, will offer a variety of inflatables and activities for children near Chase Bank. According to Pauley, a one-time fee of $25 will provide unlimited access for a child for all three days.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe