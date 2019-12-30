Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested an Oak Hill woman early Monday on narcotics charges, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
Fridley said deputies conducted an early-morning traffic stop on Gatewood Road near Oak Hill. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded methamphetamine and heroin, along with packaging materials.
Police arrested Shandrea Lee, 35, of Oak Hill on a charge of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.
Lee was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment, and the incident remains under investigation.
Fridley asked anyone with information to call the Fayette Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP or to send a message on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department."