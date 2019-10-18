OAK HILL — City Council is preparing to begin the process of replacing a member who resigned.
According to City Manager Bill Hannabass, Ward II representative Paul Baker recently resigned his seat on council to move out of the area for a new job. The replacement scenario was discussed during Monday's monthly meeting.
"We wish him well," Hannabass said of Baker, who was early in his second term.
City charter gives council "very little guidance" in filling the council spot, the city manager said, other than the replacement has to be a qualified voter and has to reside in Ward II. Ward II covers about 4,000 of the city's residents and includes everything to the east of U.S. 19 until Oyler Avenue. North of Oyler, both east and west of U.S. 19 is Ward II.
City council is comprised of three Ward I representatives, three Ward II representatives and an at-large member.
There is no requirement that the candidate must have run for the office previously, Hannabass said.
Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to register to vote.
Baker's replacement will serve until July 1, 2023.
Letters of interest from individuals who want to be considered to be appointed by council as Baker's replacement will be accepted in the coming weeks. The November city council meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 11, but was changed to avoid conflict with Veteran's Day. It is now set for Monday, Nov. 18, which will be the deadline for submission of the letters. To be included in the council packet sent out prior to the meeting, Hannabass suggests letters be submitted by the end of the previous work week.
Letters can be mailed to PO Box 1245, Oak Hill, WV 25901, or dropped off at city hall.
In other council-related matters:
• Council is seeking a tenant to lease the historic White Oak Depot on Central Avenue.
The depot space offers a 3,000-square-foot structure in a "commercial-type building" with "rustic charm," the city manager said.
The most recent tenant paid $250 monthly in an annual lease, Hannabass said.
Council wants to be apprised of the plans that potential renters have for the space.
Letters of interest are being accepted up to Nov. 18.
Hannabass said tours of the facility can be arranged nearer to that date.
• Eligible homeowners in the city should be aware of a company, Service Line Warranties of America, which will possibly approach them in coming weeks offering exterior water service line coverage, which provides protection from the cost of repairs.
The firm is working with the city's blessing, Hannabass said.
For more information, visit www.slwofa.com or call 1-844-257-8795.
