troy, al. — Joel Harris of Oak Hill, will join more than 30 other members of Troy University’s Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity on a 130-mile hike to Panama City Beach, Fla. to raise money and awareness for wounded veterans.
During ATO’s annual “Walk Hard” event, members of the fraternity spend six days walking from the Troy Campus to Panama City Beach. This year the team departed Troy March 5 and arrived at Pier Park in Panama City Beach March 10.
The event raises money for Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, a northwest Florida-based charity that supports wounded veterans.