A man was arrested on burglary charges in the Kincaid area on Sunday.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies arrived to find the homeowner detaining the suspect, Jeffrey Boyd Witt, 41, of Oak Hill, outside in a creek adjacent to his home.
Upon reviewing the home security camera footage, it was determined the suspect entered the home before being chased out by the homeowner.
Witt was placed into custody and charged with the felony offense of burglary. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
— Email: kjames@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @KabreaJamesRH