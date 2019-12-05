Oak Hill man arrested on drug charges

One Oak Hill man is facing narcotics allegations after a traffic stop Thursday morning, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
Anthony Wayne Goard, of Oak Hill, was arrested during traffic enforcement after a deputy stopped his vehicle for a traffic infraction, Fridley said. Goard was found with a quantity of heroin and materials consistent with drug packaging.
Goard was charged with a felony offense of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.
If any of the public has information regarding the incident, Fridley urges them to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department."
Crime Stoppers of West Virginia can also be contacted at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.
— Jordan Nelson