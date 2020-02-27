Oak Hill Police Department officers arrested a 41-year-old Oak Hill man on Monday on two counts of sexual abuse of a child.
Henry McRay Walker is accused of molesting at least two children, whom police interviewed in December.
In the criminal complaint, police allege that Walker tried to talk the children into accepting payment in exchange for sex. He allegedly swatted a child’s bottom, pressed his groin into a child’s bottom, pressed his groin into a child’s body, while clothed, repeatedly, and asked a child to have sex with him.
One of the victims told police she was too scared to talk about what Walker had allegedly done to her. Through a series of questions, police determined that Walker allegedly molested the girl while she was lying down and then promised to take her to the store to buy her cookies and a toy.
He allegedly told one child that if she had sex with him, he would take her to a store and give her money. He told one of the children that she would get in trouble if she told on him.
The victims reported the alleged abuse to a parent, who notified authorities.